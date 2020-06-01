UPDATE: 2 New Deaths, 2 New Cases of COVID-19

WINDSOR — Covid-19 has claimed the lives of two more people over the weekend in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced a temporary foreign worker in his 30s passed away from the virus.

He had no pre-existing medical conditions and was diagnosed on May 21st.

"He came to Canada in February 2020 and was working in the area farm and was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was self isolating in a motel," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

When his condition worsened, he called EMS and was taken to the hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

He is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in our area.

Dr. Ahmed says even though he was self-isolating, the heatlh unit was checking in on him.

"Our team gets in touch with them regularly, almost daily and we do provide them with translation service," he says. "We do get the support of the interpreter and we provide them with written information in their own language."

As of now, only targeted COVID-19 testing is taking place in area farms.

Dr. Ahmed says when a positive case is detected, it expands the testing to people who came in contact with the positive case.

The second death was a woman in her 80s' at a long-term care home. She died in the field hospital.

It brings the total number of deaths in long-term care homes to 48, out of a total of 65.

The health unit announced two more cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 970.

1,763 people took part in the drive-thru covid-19 test location at Walker and Provincial over the weekend.

A total of 18,662 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex.

2, 218 test results are pending.

Another COVID-19 drive thru location will be set up in Essex at the arena on Tuesday from 9am to 5pm.

