UPDATE: 2 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent has two positive cases of COVID-19.

CK Public Health was notified Wednesday afternoon by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a second positive case. The individual is an 81-year-old female who had recently travelled to the United States. She was admitted to hospital in isolation on March 16 and remains in stable condition. CK Public Health staff have advised the close contacts of the woman to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

“Having our second positive case does not mean that we are losing this battle at a local level, stresses Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health. We had anticipated this virus travelling to our community and we are working to identify and isolate cases and their contacts to break the chain of infection. This is why the closures, bans and directions came when they did.

In a release issued Wednesday morning, CK Public Health announced that it had been notified by the Ontario Public Health Laboratory of a positive case of COVID-19 infection in the Chatham-Kent area.

The individual has been identified as a 52-year-old man, and the case is related to travel on a cruise ship.

According to CK Public Health, the patient is in self-isolation at home for the next 14 days and is said to be doing well.

"This does not change, in any way, what we have been asking of the public, said Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby. "We must continue to closely abide by the measures that have been directed in order to halt the further spread of this virus within our community."

Officials at CK Public Health continue to monitor the developing situation, in collaboration with national and provincial health agencies, as well as local community partners.