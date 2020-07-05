UPDATE: 2 Workers at Windsor Grocery Stores Test Positive

Two workers at Windsor grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

In documents obtained by AM800 News, two staff members at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4371 Walker Rd. and one at the Dougall Ave. location have tested positive for the virus.

Both locations have been cleaned and are open.

AM800 News reached out to parent company Loblaw which issued the following statement:

"We are working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store. The store also arranged for additional cleaning and has since reopened."

The company goes on to say, "team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation and being monitored for any symptoms."

A staff member at a south Windsor McDonalds tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, prompting owners to close the restaurant for a deep cleaning.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.