UPDATE: 21 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

As of Monday morning, there are 726 cases locally and 59 deaths. There are also 15 outbreaks at long term care homes and retirement homes in the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says all retirement homes and long-term care homes have been tested except for a few who are testing on their own.

"From our perspective, from our approach when we are going in and testing those, so that is completed," says Dr. Ahmed. "There are some homes that choose to test their own people and also their own staff so that is continuing and we hope to get it all done in the next couple of days or so,"

When asked how the virus is getting into these homes with all the restrictions in place, Dr. Ahmed says they have to look at the workers and support services.

"If they're going out in the community so that would be my best guest because otherwise, the facility on their own, if the residents aren't going anywhere, they shouldn't be getting it."

According to Dr. Ahmed says the additional four outbreaks are due to mass testing and he says majority of the residents have tested positive but are not showing symptoms.

"They don't have any symptoms as far as I recall, they're all just result of mass testing and we are investigating those cases as well to identify what additional steps that we need to ensure the safety and well being of other residents in the facility," says Dr. Ahmed.

39% of the confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex are from long-term care homes and retirement homes.

45 of the 59 deaths in Windsor-Essex have occurred at those facilities.