UPDATE: 21 New Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths

There has been a jump in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 21 new cases, which includes 13 migrant workers and eight people in the community, for a total of 826 cases.

The health unit has also issued an alert over a spike in the number of visits to local emergency rooms due to drug overdoses and misuse.

From May 12 to the 18th, there were 18 visits including 12 involving Fentanyl.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it could be related to the pandemic.

"Stress, anxiety and self isolation can trigger substance use and trigger relapse or make people use more than what they normally use. It puts them in a higher risk for overdose," he says.

When it comes to the jump in daily cases, Dr. Ahmed says it’s concerning but believes the nice weather may be to blame

"When I look at the number, I was really concerned about what was leading to that number,” he says. “My initial thought was to go back and see and get more details on these cases,” he says. "I was concerned last week was pretty nice and the incubation period can be as short as three to five days."

Dr. Ahmed also spoke on Thursday to the Parade Company announcement in Detroit that the annual fireworks over the Detroit River are going ahead with a new date of August 31.

He says he has been in discussions with the city about weighing all the options on possibly shutting down the waterfront, which he says would be a cause for concern if people were to gather there.

"It just makes me nervous that when people are thinking about it and events like these can trigger a second wave, even locally," says Dr. Ahmed.

Another long-term care home has also had its outbreak status rescinded, leaving a total of 13 homes in outbreak. Down from a high of 18.

14, 728 people have been tested with 956 test results pending.