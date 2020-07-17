UPDATE: 22 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex continues to climb.

The local health unit reported an additional 22 cases on Friday. 10 are community cases, seven are worker in the agri-farm sector, one is travel related and four are under investigation.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says in the past two weeks, there have been more males testing positive and 65 per cent of the cases are between the ages of 20-39 years old.

He says he's concerned about the community spread.

"The cases are still happening and we have seen some good days when despite the high population density in Windsor compared to the rest of the region, the case counts were low but now we are seeing a shift in the trend as the cases in the agri-farm sector are stabilizing, more and more business and commercial activities are happening in Windsor," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the community spread is happening across the region.

"More recently as in the last seven days as we are seeing, it is coming from Windsor but we see occasional cases from community spread from the rest of the region as well," he says.

The risk of the virus still exists in the community, according to Dr. Ahmed.

"We need to take all those measures that we are recommending and people need to follow those measures if we have to see a decline in the community," he says.

Windsor-Essex has a total of 1,879 confirmed cases with 1,283 cases resolved and 69 deaths.

— With files form AM800's Kristylee Varley