UPDATE: 26-year-old man dies following shooting

Windsor Police are currently investigating a shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Hanna Street East.

One victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announce that the victim, a 26-year-old male, has died from his wounds.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

The Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.