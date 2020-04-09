UPDATE: 262 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There are 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says 13 individuals have recovered, seven people have died there are outbreaks at seven long-term care homes.

Locally, 1,940 tests have been done with 275 pending.

With Easter weekend here, the Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is reminding the public about the importance of physical distancing.

"Anyone who doesn't live inside your home, seeing them, having them over could increase the risk of exposure if by any reason, if any of them are sick or maybe early in their symptoms, they could expose to others," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says the health unit has talked to local law enforcement about enforcing physical distancing measures.

"We didn't have a specific conversation on the enforcement piece just for this weekend but I think it's important for everyone to take responsibility on their own, a social responsibility," says Ahmed.

Updated information including updated guidelines and restrictions, can be on the WECHU website.