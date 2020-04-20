UPDATE: 27 Deaths and 482 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

An additional 20 positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on Monday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says we now have a total of 482 cases; no additional deaths for a total of 27 and 80 cases have been resolved.

Dr. Ahmed says it has been exactly one month since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in the region.

“The question that comes to everyone’s mind is 'are we doing good, bad or ok?' and I would say we are somewhere between ok and good,” he says. “This is a big thank you to each one of you who is following physical distancing, washing their hands and staying home when they're sick."

Dr. Ahmed says it has become very evident how quickly COVID-19 can spread.

"We are coming closer to the finish line everyday but we are not there yet,” he says. “Any wrong move can send us back to the beginning or even the worst place. Everyone has been following the recommendations for more than a month now and I want to thank you for doing all that, it's not easy and it's not over yet."

With the nicer weather arriving, Dr. Ahmed says he understands people are waning to get out more.

"We want to hang out with our families, friends, we want to have our BBQs, we want to go to the beaches, but now is not the time. Every one of you just need to continue what we are doing right now, break the chain of transmission and limit the spread of the disease in our community," says Ahmed.

The Windsor-Essex County health Unit (WECHU) continues to deal with outbreaks at seven long-term care or retirement homes.

24 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, 13 of those people are in the ICU. 145 of the total cases are healthcare workers.

A field hospital recently set-up at the St Clair College Sportsplex received the first group of COVID-19 patients over the weekend, 21 in all, and at least seven more will be moved to the facility on Monday.