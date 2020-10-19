UPDATE: 3 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the new cases, one is from a confirmed close contact, one is community spread and one is under investigation. There are currently 54 active cases in Windsor-Essex, three workplaces and one long-term care or retirement home remains in outbreak status.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette also announced the health unit issued its first provincial offences fine of $750 to a Windsor convenience store for not following the mask bylaw Monday morning.

"This charge was issued after observing noncompliance by the operator after multiple verbal warnings and a written notice of violation," says Marentette.

She says the name of the store will be posted on the health unit's website.

Marentette says enforcement officers have conducted 166 in-person inspections since the beginning of September and 20 notice of violations have been issued.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley