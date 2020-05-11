UPDATE: 3 Arrested Following April Homicide in Windsor

Three people wanted for a Windsor homicide have been arrested in the Kitchener area.

Following the incident on April 1 on Northwood Street in Windsor that left one woman dead, detectives were able to identify three adult men they believed to be involved.

Arrest warrants were issued for each wanted individual and the investigation led officers to believe that none of the three suspects were currently in the Windsor area.

Information was received that the suspects may be in the Kitchener/Waterloo Region so investigators from the Windsor worked with members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

On Friday May 8, all three suspects were arrested in the Kitchener area and were returned to Windsor to answer to the charges in court.

Following the arrests members of the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch was granted permission to search a residence in Kitchener where a number of items were seized in relation to the investigation.

23-year-old Keermaro Rolle, 26-year-old Kyle Hanna and 26-year-old Tomeko Vilneus - all of no fixed address - are each charged with:

First Degree Murder

Attempt Murder

Forcible Confinement X2

Assault / Choking X2

The case remains under active investigation.