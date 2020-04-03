UPDATE: 3 Deaths and 141 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Two people living in long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex have died due to COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s passed away on Thursday.

He says the two were still waiting on test results and more results are pending for residents of long-term care homes.

"There are a few we're waiting on results but there are protocols in place in how we make that determination," says Dr. Ahmed. "Once it's out there, the likelihood of other residents having COVID is high. Based on our protocol, we test up to four individuals if they are symptomatic."

There are three long-term care homes in the region that have the virus.

Dr. Ahmed says so far 12 people (residents and staff) have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 141 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex with three deaths.

1,237 people have been tested with 268 tests still pending.

The health unit says 54 per cent of the cases are female and 29 per cent of the cases are between the ages of 50 to 59.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi