UPDATE: 3 New Deaths, 16 New Cases of COVID-19

Three new COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Windsor-Essex for a total of 35, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health unit.

The new deaths are a woman in 90s and two women in their 80s. There are also 16 new positive cases of the virus for a total of 541 and 122 cases have been resolved.

Medical Officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says compared to provincial rates, Windsor-Essex is significantly higher, but based on the numbers it's not necessarily something to be concerned about.

"The province has a senior population of roughly 16 percent of the overall population and in our community it’s 18 per cent or higher."

He says most of the cases remain in the City of Windsor but that’s just because it's where majority of the population is.

"Please do not take these cases as an indicator of which community is good or which community is bad or if my community is safer or my community is worse," says Dr. Ahmed. "COVID-19 exists in all of these communities and all of us need to take the appropriate precautions to protect ourselves."

When it comes to where we are heading, Dr. Ahmed says we continue to positive efforts to flatten the curve.

"With respect to the case doubling rate, our cases were doubling at the rate of slightly higher than two days but now we are almost touching to our goal of every four days. When you’re looking at the graph it is showing some of that flattening effect that we talk about," he says.

42 per cent of the cases are traced to long-term care homes, in both residents and staff, 23 per cent of the cases are in people 80 years or older and 17 per cent of the cases are in people between the ages of 50 and 59.

5,002 tests have been done with 663 still pending and 122 cases have been resolved.