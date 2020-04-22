UPDATE: 31 Deaths, 518 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is cautiously optimistic following the reporting of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m., there were 12 new cases of the virus reported, no additional deaths and five more people have recovered.

"As far as the number of positive cases is concerned, it is a good sign that it is not increasing exponentially," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "As we know the numbers can fluctuate and it can range from 10 to 20 cases a day which is still not too bad given what we know could happen if these measures were not in place."

Dr. Ahmed says yes, the numbers are encouraging but it doesn't mean we should become complacent.

"We still need to continue to do what we can do limit the spread of the disease," he says. "Ideally, I would like to see no new cases in the community - that's the goal."

"The more we practice public health measures, the sooner we can get to our goal of having no new cases in our community, that's what I am looking for and it would make me really happy to come here in front of everyone and report that we don't have any new cases," says Dr. Ahmed.

4,468 tests have been done with 605 pending. 121 cases are in people 80 years or older, 92 cases are in people between the ages of 50 and 59.

152 confirmed cases are in healthcare workers and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit continues to deal with outbreaks at six long-term care or retirement homes.