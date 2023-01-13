UPDATE: 36-year-old suspect arrested for attempted murder 

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in Forest Glade.

On January 12, shortly after 10 p.m., members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a man at a residence in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Court in Amherstburg.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm, pointing a firearm, and endangering life.

He remains in police custody.

The targeted attack took place at a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road on January 2, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several days later, investigators released security camera video and images of the suspect, who was identified in part thanks to information received from members of the public.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

