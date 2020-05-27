UPDATE: 4 New Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 920 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four cases since Tuesday.

In his daily address, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed spoke to the extension of COVID-19 emergency orders in Ontario until June 9 but still being able to continue through phase one of Ontario's reopening framework.​

Dr. Ahmed says the health sector will be able to restart some services, but not until some requirements are met.

“All healthcare providers need to complete an organizational and point of care risk assessment to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, implement a hierarchy of hazard control starting with the elimination and substitution for example, using tele-medicine versus an in-person visit," he says.

There will also be psychical requirements that need to be in place, according to Dr. Ahmed.

“Barriers for reception, administrative control measures and screening of patients for COVID-19. Healthcare providers should refer positive screened patients for testing."

Dr. Ahmed says it will take time for healthcare providers to put all of the necessary contorts in place to re introduce services.

“As well, considerable collaboration and communication with residents and support services to ensure that patients and clients understand the rules and limitations around services going forward," he says.

Going forward, it will be important to remember that the way we engage with our health services and health system will be very different than we are used to, according to Dr. Ahmed.

No new deaths have been reported in Windsor-Essex since May 16, for a total of 63. 490 cases are resolved and 14 people remain in hospital. 16,080 tests have been done with 1,084 tests pending.