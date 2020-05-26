UPDATE: 4 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting four news cases of COVID-19 in for a total of 916.

No new deaths have been reported since May 16, for a total of 63.

A heat warning remains in effect from Environment Canada and because of the virus, normal areas to cool down such as libraries and splash pads are closed.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed warns the public to take precautions to prevent heat related injuries.

"Drink water regularly, dress for heat, wear a wide brimmed hat and light weight loose fitted clothing, cool down, take a cool bath or shower or shelter in an air conditioned location."

Dr. Ahmed says he understands with the heat, wearing a mask can be challenging but there are things you can do to help.

"Consider using cotton material masks, cotton is more breathable than synthetic fibres and will be more comfortable in the heat,” he says, “Carry extra masks for if yours becomes damp from sweat."

When it comes to testing, the WECHU unit announced last week that it would start doing pop-up testing at random locations across Windsor-Essex. Dr. Ahmed says there is still a umber of logistics being worked out.

"The most important one is getting the permission right, permission for where we are setting up those test sites and we expect to see by the end of this week or early next week as the latest but we are really pushing forward to make it available as soon as possible for our community," he says.

The health unit also said on Tuesday that it is now only working with two long-term care or retirement homes experiencing an outbreak, down from a high of 18.

15,635 tests have been done with 1,020 results pending.