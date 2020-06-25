UPDATE: 4 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

As most of Windsor-Essex enters Stage 2 on Thursday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four additional cases of COVID-19.

One of the four cases is a worker in the agri-farm sector and the other three are in the community. There are now a total of 1,369 cases, 68 deaths have occurred and 810 cases are resolved.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he understands the frustration being felt by people in Leamington and Kingsville.

“While this is happy news for most of our region, it still leaves behind two municipalities in Leamington and Kingsville whose leadership has worked day in and day out to discuss the issues related to COVID-19 in the agricultural sector,” he says.

As we enter the hot days of summer, Dr. Ahmed says additional amenities will open as part of Stage 2.

"All indoor and outdoor swimming pools and outdoor splash pads can open under specific COVID guidance and additional outdoor recreation facilities and activities that enable physical distancing will be allowed, as well as drive in theatres, libraries and community centres."

People shouldn't stop taking appropriate precautions, according to Dr. Ahmed. As more businesses open and we engage in more activity and contact with others he says now more than ever, we need to maintain physical distancing of 2 metres.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer, practice good respiratory etiquette by covering your face when you cough or sneeze and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.” Says Dr. Ahmed.

There is still one outbreak at a long-term care home where a staff member tested positive as well as outbreaks at six workplaces, four in Leamington and two in Kingsville, all in the agriculture sector.