Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent have re-opened Hwy. 401 westbound in Tilbury.

The highway was closed between the Tilbury South ONRoute and Cnty. Rd. 42 at around 1pm while police reconstructed the scene of a serious crash.

Police say two transport trucks collided, sending one driver to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

An update on those injured hasn't been released and there is no word on charges in relation to the crash.