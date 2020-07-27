UPDATE: 41 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19.

The cases announced Monday morning include 25 in the agri-farm sector, 14 in the community and one case remains under investigation.

The health unit reports that there are three long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status with 11 workplace outbreaks reported. Six of those are in the agri-farm sector while five are in manufacturing.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,221 cases and 69 deaths since the pandemic began.

