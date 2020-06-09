UPDATE: 43 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an additional 43 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,066.

Of the 43 new cases, 34 are among agri-farm sector workers tested as part of proactive testing related to case and contact management.

"The initiative from Ontario Health and supported by local health system partners to do mass testing in agri-food sector and the drive-thru testing led by WECHU will lead to a temporary rise in the number of new cases in our region," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health.

Less than 24 hours after reporting zero outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes, the WECHU is monitoring a new COVID-19 outbreak at Country Village Long-Term Care home in Woodslee where one staff member has tested positive.

No additional deaths have been reported in the past 24-hours for a total of 67 and 645 cases are now resolved