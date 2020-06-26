UPDATE: 5 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Education is the goal of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as we move into Stage 2 of the province's reopening framework.

Open-air patios, hair salons and other businesses are now allowed to reopen under several restrictions and guidelines and

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is using a progressive educational approach.

"Inspectors and our enforcement officers will be out to provide more of an educational approach but if needed, if there's violations, then we will be issuing tickets and orders to protect our community,” he says.

CEO and Chief Nursing Officer, Theresa Marentette, hopes situations don't get to the point where fines or orders have to be issued.

"If it progressed and there were continued non-compliance, then it would progress to an order,” she says. “I'm not sure of the exact amount but right now, they're really following up and education and reinforcing the messaging."

Dr. Ahmed says if somebody has concerns about a business or its practices, they can contact the health unit.

“We'll try to connect with the establishment, get more information and make sure that they have all the right information that they need to safely operate and conduct their business."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday with one case in the agri-farm sector and four in the community.

There are a total of 1,374 total cases, 68 deaths and 839 cases are resolved.

Six workplaces in the agriculture sector are experiencing outbreak, four in Leamington and two in Kingsville. One outbreak remains at a long-term care home where one staff member tested positive.

— With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson