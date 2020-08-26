UPDATE: 5 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it's encouraging to see the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, he said the region has had its challenges since the beginning of the pandemic but believes guidelines and public health safety measures have made a difference, especially since moving into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening framework.

"These numbers are definitely encouraging and again thanks to all the community members who have done an amazing job despite all the challenges that we have seen and experienced in our region," says Dr. Ahmed.

"Obviously we're not perfect, there are always some gaps but generally most people, most businesses, all of us, we are doing our part,” he adds. “I think that the message is, if we want to stay in this stage, if we want to see the reduced transmission in the community those are the steps we need to continue to follow.”

Dr. Ahmed says the community is doing its part to help reduce the transmission of the virus.

"In the last two weeks, the numbers are definitely encouraging and it just helps to remind that all these measures are helping people and obviously when people are not seeing cases, they think everything is good but we're not seeing cases because all of these people are doing a good job," he says.

Windsor-Essex entered Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 Recovery Plan two weeks ago.

Since August 12, the local health unit has reported 84 confirmed cases including the five new cases Wednesday

The only day during that time frame that saw double-digit cases was on August 18 where the health unit reported 25 cases, 21 of those were workers in the agri-farm sector.