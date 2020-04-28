UPDATE: 5 New Deaths, 12 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an additional five deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 43.

The new deaths are two women in their 80s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 50s.

There are also an additional 12 positive cases for a total of 581, 159 cases have now been resolved.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Wajid Ahmed addressed transparency during his update on Tuesday, speaking to those who criticize medical professionals and the media for reporting the daily numbers.

He says this is not adding to what some people call "hysteria" and says this is very different than seasonal influenza.

"The most important piece is the mortality that is associated with that," says Dr. Ahmed. "The number of people that die from influenza is anywhere from one to two per cent, but what we're noticing from our COVID_19 even locally, is it's close to four percent and is doubling the amount of deaths that we’re talking about."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says a major difference between the flu and COVID-19 is that our body has seen the flu before and we have the antibodies for it.

"With COVID-19, our body has never experienced this before," he says. So there is no natural immunity against it and that makes it very different."

Despite the slowing of cases in some areas and referencing on Monday that we are seeing a slight "flattening of the curve," Dr. Ahmed says people need to continue take COVID-19 seriously.

"It's not normal when you’re looking at the statistics around the world and how many people are dying and even people who are dying in our community, Those are real people and those are all individuals who would have all lived a normal life, especially the younger ones."

30 of the 43 deaths in Windsor-Essex have occurred in residents of long-term care or retirement homes. The WECHU continues to deal with outbreaks at six of those facilities.

6,199 tests have been done with 856 pending.