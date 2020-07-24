UPDATE: 53 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex now has the highest rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed shared thae updated information as part of his weekly epidemiological summary during his Friday briefing, adding there are 53 new cases of the virus in the region.

Of the new cases, 43 are workers in the agri-farm sector, five are in the community and five are still being investigated.

When asked if he thinks the region should take a step back and return to stage 1, he says he doesn't think there are any reasons to go back.

“I don't think that we will be in a position to go back at this time, given that the activity is still limited to a specific sector and most of this activity is happening as a result of close-contact exposure."

In addition to the increased number of cases reported Friday, Dr. Ahmed also said there is now an outbreak at a childcare facility in Windsor-Essex.

"We have one childcare facility that is under outbreak that we are following and all of these contacts and people who are part of and attended that facility have been notified and they are self-isolating at this time,” says Dr. Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex now has for a total of 2,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,365 of the cases considered resolved.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley