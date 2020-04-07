UPDATE: 6 Deaths, 227 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a sixth death related to COVID-19.

According to the health unit, the latest death is a female in her 70s. Out of respect for the family of the deceased and their privacy the health unit will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 23 news cases in Windsor-Essex, bringing the total to 227 positive cases.

Of those positive cases, 19 are in hospital and there are 24 suspected COVID-19 cases in hospital.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is also reporting seven outbreaks at long-term care and retirements homes in the region.

The latest outbreak is at Extendicare Southwood Lakes longterm care home and involves a staff member.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says managing the oubreaks is a priority.

"Every outbreak reported to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is followed by immediate contact with our public health inspectors to go over their outbreak protocol and practices," says Dr. Ahmed.

Longterm care homes and retirement homes house the most vulnerable population to this virus says Dr. Ahmed, adding, "our staff are working closely with these homes to ensure appropriate measures are in place to control the outbreak in these facilities."

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, a single case in a resident or staff member constitutes an outbreak in the facility.

Current facilities in Outbreak include: