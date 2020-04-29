UPDATE: 6 New COVID-19 Deaths, 5 Additional Positive Cases

It has been a deadly day in Windsor-Essex with the heath unit reporting an additional six deaths related to COVID-19, the most number of deaths reported in one day.

The new deaths are two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s, two women in their 80s ad one woman in her 70s.

"I am at a loss of words today to share the six additional deaths in our community as a result of COVID-19," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "I am truly sorry to see the loss of so many of our community elders. I am my team share our condolences with the families of these six individuals and wish them peace during this time."

Dr Ahmed says it's important to continue to seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell.

"Primary care providers are in the best position to provide assessment of symptoms and referral for testing for COVID-19 or completing both assessment and testing on-site."

Unrelated to COVID-19, Dr. Ahmed says it's important for people to keep up with appointments where necessary.

"Most services can and should be provided virtually, however some in-person appointments must be maintained such as those for pregnant women, newborn care, childhood exam and important childhood vaccines,’ he says.

And if you do have any in-person appointments there are certain steps that need to be taken to protect yourself.

"Wear a personal cloth mask to the office or clinic if you have one, wash your hands prior to entering the clinic and after exiting the clinic, avoid touching your eyes nose or mouth,” says Dr. Ahmed. From a primary care provider perspective, you should screen patients for symptoms over the phone prior to their appointment."

35 of the 49 deaths in Windsor-Essex have occurred in residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

23 per cent of the cases are in people aged 80 or older, 17 per cent of the cases are in people between the ages of 50 and 59.

6,319 tests have been done with 821 results pending.