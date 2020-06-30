UPDATE: 6 of 22 New COVID-19 Cases in Agri-Farm Sector

There has been a significant drop in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex compared to the last two days.

The local health unit is reporting an additional 22 cases of the virus. Six of the new casescases are workers in the agri-farm and four are health care workers with the remaining 12 considered unknown at this time.

During his daily briefing Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on a number of topics including the mandatory face covering order for commercial establishments.

He says the health unit has received a flood of questions and has responded to up to three complaints.

"Face coverings are required for employees working in restaurants and patios but not required for the patrons while seated outdoors at tables physically distanced from each other," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit has also received reports from individuals being asked for doctor's notes, which is not the intent of the order.

"Under the order we have not put any conditions to provide a doctor's note for the masks," says Dr. Ahmed. "The employers can make that distinction on their own, it's not a requirement under the order."

According to Dr. Ahmed, the health has also received some complaints about some businesses not following the order.

"Those businesses were attended and we received some complaints and we hope with the progressive education, all businesses and commercial establishments will enact policies and procedures to ensure that people entering their facility have a face covering or policy on how they will implement face covering," says Dr. Ahmed.

On Monday, the local health unit reported 88 new cases while on Sunday reported an additional 98 cases.

There are now a total of 1,602 cases, 68 deaths and 869 cases resolved in Windsor-Essex.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley