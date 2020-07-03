UPDATE: 7 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Of the seven new cases, one is a worker in the agri-farm sector, two are community spread and four are still under investigation.

At his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed touched on a number of topics including mandatory face masks and his order that requires an unnamed farm operator in the county to isolate workers and prohibits them from working until further notice.

Dr. Ahmed says his order does not shut the farm down.

"My order never said that the farm is shut down, more order doesn't say that," he says. "So it's very clear that the order is applicable to the people who are at risk, we need to save those workers, we need to provide the spread among that population."

Dr. Ahmed says he has talked to farm owners about his order along with the Ministry of Health.

"We are all working for the same cause,” he says. "It is something that we're all trying to support, protect the safety and well being of the workers as well as support the farmers and the owners in the best possibly way without causing any risk to the community or their workers."

When asked on Friday morning about his recommendation to move Leamington and Kingsville into stage two of the province's recovery plan, Dr. Ahmed says conversations are ongoing.

"I believe the political leadership is also involved in this discussion," says Dr. Ahmed. "We are following what the data looks like for us and clearly trying to differentiate that the cases in agri-farm industry versus the rest of the community looks like."

Four workplaces in the agriculture sector are still experiencing an outbreak, two in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

Two long-term care homes are also in outbreak where three staff members tested positive at Devonshire Retirement Residence and one resident tested positive at Extendicare Tecumseh.

