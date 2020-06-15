UPDATE: 7 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional seven cases of COVID-19, five of which are workers of the agri-farm sector, for a total of 1,198 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on Monday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says when it comes to entering Stage 2, all he can do is provide the data to the province and decision is made at that level.

In addition to the numbers, some of the specific details of what is happening locally, what other information they can use from their decision making perspective and then the rest is up to them, how they use that information and come up with their final recommendation,” says Dr. Ahmed.

He says he believes there are too many fluctuations in the numbers for Windsor-Essex to move to Stage 2.

"One day we are seeing like 30 or 40 cases and another day we'll see less than 10 cases, like today we are seeing seven cases so I think given that, there's a little bit of uncertainty in terms of what is happening here."

One additional outbreak is being reported at a long-term care home, it's a Village of Aspen Lake on McHugh Street in Windsor where a staff member tested positive.

No additional deaths are reported, for a total of 67.

It was announced Monday afternoon that with the exception of Windsor-Essex and the GTA, the rest of Ontario moves into Stage 2 of reopening the province.