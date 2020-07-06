UPDATE: 7 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Four of the new cases are in the community and three are under investigation.

Since June 30, the health unit has received around 220 complaints on everything from face coverings to physical distancing measures.

CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette says the health unit's enforcement officers continue to educate businesses and individuals.

"Our staff are really good providing the education and rationale and I think there's been a lot of good information out there from the health unit about the public health measures and the reason to continue to attend to these measures," says Marentette.

"It's been mostly masks, questions about masks or non-compliance with masks and also patios," she says. "Outdoor patios and not socially distancing or that type of thing."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the pandemic is not over yet.

"COVID-19 hasn't gone anywhere so I think we still have to recognize that and do our part," he says. "I can understand that people maybe doing all this following for too long and they may feel that it has lingered on for quite sometime but please be mindful that it is not over and it is still there."

The health unit reported no additional deaths on Monday. To date, 68 people have died and 998 cases are considered resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks of COVID-19. Two in Leamington and two in Kingsville, all in the agriculture sector. There is also an outbreak at a manufacturing business in Leamington.

The health unit continues to work with three long-term care homes or retirement homes considered in outbreak.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley