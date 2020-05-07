UPDATE: 9 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There's another COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care or retirement home in Windsor-Essex, for a total of 11.

The latest is at Chartwell Kingsville retirement home where a resident tested positive.

"It is unusual and we are trying to get all that data and trying to figure out what could have lead to that case,” says Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “That work is being done but it can be difficult to get that answer because we are unable to pinpoint exactly what happened.”

According to Dr. Ahmed, 75 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirements homes have been tested for the virus — mostly testing the residents.

"Even though the timeline to complete those tests was May 15th, we are expecting to finish this weekend or early next week to complete all the swabbings at the long-term care homes and retirement homes," he says.

Dr. Ahmed also spoke to Wednesday’s news that the province announced it would be easing restrictions for some stores, particularly hardware stores, safety supply shops, garden centres, nurseries and retailers with street entrances that can offer curbside pick up.

"When you are out in the store, it is better not to wander around, he says. “You gather your stuff; you pick up your stuff and leave. You do the work that is necessary and not something else."

The health unit is reporting another nine people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Windsor-Essex to 674. The number of deaths remains at 57.

9,379 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested, with 1,193 results pending.