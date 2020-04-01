UPDATE: 92 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

There are now 92 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

On Tuesday there were 65 cases and on Monday there were 44 — so the number of cases has more than doubled in two days.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says how many people will die from COVID-19 will depend on our actions and how well Windsor and Essex County residents are self-isolating, adding people need to understand the gravity of the situation.

"It is sad, it is making the risk more real and people who aren't realizing the potential impact of what they are facing should open their eyes now."

Dr. Ahmed says there is no need to panic, but people need to stay at home as much as possible to break the chain of transmission.

"We have to do our part and any death we can save, that is a gift to the community," he says. "When we are talking about the number of people who may die, the number may be in the hundreds or thousands depending on how many people are reacting."

1,134 people have been tested with 317 results pending. The health unit is reporting that about 70 per cent of positive cases have a travel history

There are eight confirmed cases in Chatham-Kent and MIchigan has 7,600 cases including 2,080 in Detroit.

It was also released Wednesday morning that Windsor-Essex has its first death from COVID-19.