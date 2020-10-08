UPDATE: A Single Case of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 in the area.

The only case announced Thursday morning is related to travel outside of North America.

"It is important that the travel, international travel and even local travel to pandemic areas such as the GTA area where we're seeing a lot cases right now, I would request people reconsider that and try and stay closer to home," said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed is asking the public to follow the premier's recommendations.

"Limiting your interaction with just your household family members and doing it in a way to protect yourself from contracting and also spreading it to others," he says. "I would definitely support people to reconsider those travel plans and try to see if they can postpone it."

The health unit is currently monitoring 37 active cases in Windsor-Essex. Two people remain in the hospital receiving treatment and care for the virus.

There are now 2,689 confirmed cases of the virus in this area since the pandemic began with 76 deaths. 2,576 cases are listed as resolved.