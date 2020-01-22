UPDATE: All Clear at St. John Vianney School in Windsor

Windsor police are investigating what it calls an "unsubstantiated threat" at St. John Vianney elementary school in east Windsor.

The school was evacuated for about two hours Wednesday morning as staff and students moved across the street to John Vianney Parish.

Although the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said there was no need for parents to go to the church to pick up their children, some parents decided to play it safe and picked up their children.

In a news release issued by the school board, the school board reassured parents that 'children were kept safe and well supervised at the church throughout the duration of this morning's incident.'

As a precautionary measure, patrol officers will be paying 'special attention to the area for the remainder of the day.'

Danielle Paxon's eight year-old son is Grade 3 at the school and went to the church to pick up her son.

"This morning it was a mess coming here so I wasn't sure. Just being at home I didn't feel easy leaving him here so I just want to make sure he's at home safe," says Paxon.

Sanfat Kanger has two children who attend school and also went there to pick up his children.

"I got a phone call from my son that there was an emergency case at the school and we're at the church in front of the school. I then came and picked them up and continued at the school," says Kanger.

He says he's not concerned about all of the police activity.

"They want to make them safe, so it's a good thing," says the father.

No word on exactly what the threat is at the school.