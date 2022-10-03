UPDATE: All clear given at the Ambassador Bridge

Windsor police are providing more information after a suspicious package was found on the Ambassador Bridge Sunday night.

Police say the package was not an explosive device or capable of causing harm.

According to police, the package, which is being described a 'locked box' contained an electronic scale, drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics.

The bridge was shut down for more than two hours by police after the package was found in a vehicle on the Canadian side.

The area was evacuated and the Windsor Police Explosives Disposal Unit was called in.

No injuries are being reported and the investigation has been turned over to the Canadian Border Services Agency.