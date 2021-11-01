iHeartRadio
UPDATE: All clear issued at University of Windsor's Essex Hall following morning fire

A fire reported at Essex Hall on the third floor at the University of Windsor drew a large presence of fire trucks on Monday morning. 

Windsor Fire reports the fire was quickly extinguished, with no injuries.  

The cause was listed as flammable liquids in a lab and the damage is estimated around $100,000.

An all clear has been issued since the fire at Essex Hall.

The building is now open with only room 372-3 remaining closed.

