UPDATE: All clear issued at University of Windsor's Essex Hall following morning fire
A fire reported at Essex Hall on the third floor at the University of Windsor drew a large presence of fire trucks on Monday morning.
Windsor Fire reports the fire was quickly extinguished, with no injuries.
The cause was listed as flammable liquids in a lab and the damage is estimated around $100,000.
An all clear has been issued since the fire at Essex Hall.
The building is now open with only room 372-3 remaining closed.