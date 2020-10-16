UPDATE: All Land Acquired for New Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital has officially acquired the land for the new regional acute care hospital.

The 60-acre property at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession was announced more than five years ago.

According to the hospital, the deal closed on Thursday "after all of the agreed upon conditions, including proper zoning of the site and ministry approval of the project, were met."

Under the agreement, the current owners will transfer 60 acres of land to Windsor Regional Hospital, at a price of $100,000/acre or $6-million as awarded through the detailed procurement process.

The deal now allows Stage Two planning to begin as soon as the province provides the funding.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says the region can't wait any further for a new hospital.

"This is a desperate need for our community, a desperate need for our region and the premier heard it loud and clear when he was here and said as a result, it's his number one priority and I look forward to working with him to make it a reality," says Musyj.

Stage Two planning includes a detailed description of the programs to be delivered, staffing, equipment and space required along with preliminary designs.

The next phase will take roughly 18 months to complete.