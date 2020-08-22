UPDATE: AM800 Weather for August 22, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada with mainly sunny skies today and a daytime high reaching 30C, feeling like 37C with the humidex with a high UV index.

We'll see clear skies tonight with the overnight low dropping to 21C.

Sunny tomorrow changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon — a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of thunderstorms — windy with the high reaching 31C, 37C with the humidex.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.

Environment Canada says the heat warning should end Tuesday with increasing clouds throughout the day with the high reaching 30C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -