UPDATE: AM800 Weather for August 22, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada with mainly sunny skies today and a daytime high reaching 30C, feeling like 37C with the humidex with a high UV index.
We'll see clear skies tonight with the overnight low dropping to 21C.
Sunny tomorrow changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon — a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of thunderstorms — windy with the high reaching 31C, 37C with the humidex.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30C.
Environment Canada says the heat warning should end Tuesday with increasing clouds throughout the day with the high reaching 30C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.
