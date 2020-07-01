UPDATE: AM800 Weather for July 1, 2020

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as of 3:13pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today changing over to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...there's a 30% chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm...the daytime high reaching 30...feeling like 35 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to 19.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a daytime high of 32...37 with the humidex.

Friday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 33.

Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching 33.

Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 33.

