UPDATE: Another Death, 30 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another death and 30 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the health unit, a woman in her 80s passed away in hospital on July 28. The health unit says she was considered a community case and was admitted to the hospital on July 24.

Of the 30 new cases, three are in the agri-food sector, 14 are in the community while 13 other cases are under investigation.

During his daily briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed talked about the province's decision to keep the entire region in stage 2.

He says the province wants to look at the data for at least another week before moving the region to stage three.

"While a majority of our cases seem to be related to the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville, there are a number of cases on the rise in city of Windsor as well," says Dr. Ahmed. "Looking at those numbers and based on the criteria including the number at the cases in the hospitals and factoring the challenges in other areas who moved to stage, the decision was leave Windsor-Essex in stage two.

He says the province continues to monitor the COVID-19 trends in Windsor-Essex.

"Overall when we are looking at the data, our case rates was significantly higher," says Dr. Ahmed. "I want to say six or seven times higher than the provincial average at least for the last couple of weeks and that was one of the major barrier for us to consider us moving forward."

The figures announced Wednesday morning brings the death toll in this area to 71 with 2,275 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,440 cases resolved while outbreaks are reported at three long-term care and retirement homes.

There are also outbreaks at 12 workplaces, with six in the agricultural sector, five in manufacturing and one in the construction sector.