UPDATE: Another Death Linked to COVID-19, 24 New Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says an additional person has died of COVID-19, a man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care home.

Twenty-four new cases are reported in addition to the death, six are community acquired, five are from close contacts of a confirmed case, three are agri-farm workers and 10 are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has 3,120 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 191 cases still active and 77 deaths.

Outbreak protocols are in place at three long-term care or retirement homes as well as one workplace.