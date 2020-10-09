UPDATE: Another Decrease in Windsor's Unemployment

Statistics Canada says the country added 378,000 jobs in September.

In Windsor the unemployment rate for September was 9.8 per cent, down from 10.1 per cent in August.

The new numbers are reported as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines and more parents are able to go back to work.

According to Statistics Canada, mothers and fathers had employment levels that matched what was recorded pre-pandemic, but notes it is taking longer for mothers to get back to regular working hours.

The number of mothers who worked less than half their usual hours in September was 70 per cent higher than in February, compared to 23.7 per cent for fathers.

Overall, the unemployment rate fell to 9.0 per cent, continuing its slide down from the record-high of 13.7 per cent recorded in May.

— With files from The Canadian Press