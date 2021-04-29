UPDATE: Another Spike in Drug-Related Overdoses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is once again warning of an increase in drug-related overdoses.

In all of 2020, three alerts were issued and so far in 2021, there have already been five alerts.

The most recent spike was reported between April 19 and April 25 when officials say there were eight opioid overdoses, six of which involved fentanyl.

According to the health unit, the reported overdoses occurred primarily in Windsor and based on comparisons to previous years for this week, the numbers are high and warrant a community alert.

Local health partners including Windsor police say they continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.