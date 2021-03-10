UPDATE: Area Pharmacies Getting Ready to Administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A number of pharmacies in Windsor-Essex are getting ready administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals between the ages of 60 to 64.

Online waitlists have been set up for the Rexall pharmacies in Windsor, LaSalle and Amherstburg.

The Costco pharmacy in Windsor is currently taking appointments but has also set up a waitlist.

As heard on AM800 news last week, Windsor-Essex along with Kingston and Toronto are taking part in a pilot project where pharmacists are allowed administer the vaccine.

The program allows pharmacies to test run the distribution, storage, booking and administration systems, before the program is scaled up in the coming weeks.

Click here for a full list of local pharmacies administering the vaccine.