UPDATE: Arrest Made After New Year's Day Assault in Tecumseh

Provincial Police in Tecumseh have arrested a suspect after a New Year's Day assault.

Police were called around 4pm on Wednesday for a report of an assault involving an edged weapon on Manning Rd.

Police say one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene but was later located in Windsor.

The suspect was arrested with the help of Windsor police.

A 36-year-old remains in custody and is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of breach of recognizance.

A section of Manning Rd. was closed for 90 minutes as part of the investigation.