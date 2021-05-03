UPDATE: Arrest Made in Windsor Attempted Murder Investigation

An arrest has been made following an attempted murder investigation in Windsor.

As heard on AM800 Monday morning, the Major Crimes Unit was called to a home on Bruce Ave near Erie St. around noon Sunday.

According to police, two people known to each other got into an argument and the pair were both found outside suffering from life-threatening burn injuries.

The suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.

To protect the identity of the victim, police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Major Crimes is actively investigating and asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.