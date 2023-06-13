UPDATE: Axe wielding suspect arrested after lengthy standoff

A 48-year old man has been arrested following a lengthy standoff with Windsor Police.

Officers received two separate complaints around 7 p.m. Monday night advising that a suspect in the 900-block of Elsmere Avenue was using a knife and an axe while threatening a neighbour.

Police say the suspect refused to cooperate and they exhausted all efforts to communicate with him.

In the interest of public safety, members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) contained the residence and proceeded the process of issuing an arrest warrant.

Police say the suspect surrendered around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and was taken into custody.

Charges include mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and weapons dangerous.