UPDATE: Body found in Leamington house fire

A body has been located following a house fire in Leamington.

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 11:52 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment and Leamington Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Erie Street South in Leamington.

According to police, the investigation revealed a body was located inside the home that was damaged by the fire.

Essex County OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the chief coroner's office continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 8 and who may have witnessed anything or have dashcam or security camera footage to call the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

As the investigation is ongoing, there will be a continued police presence in the area.

Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available.