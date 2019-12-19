UPDATE: CAMPP Expects Early Decision on Leave to Appeal Motion



The group fighting against the location of a new megahospital in Windsor should find out within three months whether its fight is going to court.

As AM800 news told you yesterday, the Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process or CAMPP, has filed a motion for 'leave to appeal' a recent decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

It means the group is asking for permission to appeal the tribunal's decision to the Ontario Divisional Court.

The tribunal dismissed CAMPP's appeal earlier this month over the rezoning of the land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald show, CAMPP lawyer Eric Gillespie says this won't derail the process.

"History has shown us that while this issue has been out there for a couple of years, nothing has been derailed at all and a ministry spokesperson has said recently that it is not having any effect on the project," he says.

But Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says CAMPP's latest move will delay the process once again.

"The issue is we have to remember the decision by city council was made in August of 2018 so there already is a built in delay and now we're even pushing even further with an appeal of an appeal," says Musyj. "One might say oh it's only three or four months, it's not a big deal, three or four months at this time is a massive deal so if someone is saying oh it's not going to take that long then why are you appealing in the first place because clearly you have no anticipation of winning I guess, if you think it's going to take weeks or months."

Gillespie says the tribunal ruling goes against the city's own official plan.

CAMPP also wants to appeal based on the lack of consultations with First Nations and climate change.

Gillespie adds CAMPP is not happy with the reaction from Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We see the mayor tweeting in the last 24 hours about CAMPP even asking for an appeal being a 'despicable act' well that indicates to most reasonable people why there hasn't been a proper dialogue, you can't talk to people who are behaving that way," says Gillespie.

Windsor Regional Hospital issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that it is 'unfortunate' that CAMPP has decided to ask for a leave to appeal.